INDIA VOTES 2024: Be wary of allurements, threats, AAP leadership tells its Punjab MLAs

Chandigarh, March 24

“Be careful of any allurements or threats made to you by any party, and remain united behind Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.”

This is the warning given to all AAP MLAs and ministers today by the state’s top leadership of the party during a meeting called in the aftermath of the arrest of Kejriwal. A majority of MLAs managed to reach Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence for the meeting in the morning.

AAP legislators in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune photo

Barring a handful of MLAs, including Kunwar Vijay Pratap, Dr Vijay Singla and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, all other MLAs, were present in an hour-long meeting. While Pathanmajra was reportedly indisposed because of ill health, party sources said Kunwar Vijay Pratap (who has remained disillusioned with the party for quite some time), and Dr Vijay Singla (who had resigned as Health Minister within two months of the formation of the government), were absent because of “personal engagements”.

Lok Sabha list may be delayed AAP has declared its candidates for eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats

CM had said remaining candidates would be declared by Tuesday

Sources said with the turn of events, the list could be delayed

Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who recently quit the Congress and is now the party’s probable candidate for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat, was also present in the meeting.

Multiple sources in the ruling party told The Tribune that Mann, who had been aggressively protesting against the arrest of Kejriwal, asked his MLAs to be cautious of “divisive forces” and strongly oppose those who “believe in dictatorship and are opposed to the democratic values”.

The meeting, followed by a luncheon, seemed to be a confidence-building exercise, especially when attempts have been made to topple the government in the neighbouring hill state of Himachal Pradesh, party sources said. Also, with Mann being the most prominent face of the party, after the arrest of Kejriwal, the meeting is being considered as “significant”. Besides Mann, the others present on the stage were party’s working president Budh Ram, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri.

The MLAs were also asked to ensure maximum numbers for the March 31 rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, against the arrest of Kejriwal. They were also asked to begin soft campaign for the Lok Sabha poll on June 1.

