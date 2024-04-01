 INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Expose, oppose, punish BJP’ is SKM agenda for Parl poll : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Expose, oppose, punish BJP’ is SKM agenda for Parl poll

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Expose, oppose, punish BJP’ is SKM agenda for Parl poll

Farm unions won’t contest, to hold ‘Jan panchayats’ against saffron party

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Expose, oppose, punish BJP’ is SKM agenda for Parl poll

SKM leaders say the Centre owes them several answers. file



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 31

“Expose the BJP, oppose the BJP and punish BJP” — this is the agenda of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Though some of the farmer unions had parted ways with the SKM in the run-up to the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections and had put their hat in the poll arena, during the coming Lok Sabha elections, the farmers unions have collectively decided to not contest the poll and instead go with their single-point agenda of opposing the BJP. They will specifically target the constituencies where the BJP won the last parliamentary elections with a thin margin.

Dr Darshan Pal, a prominent leader of the SKM, told The Tribune that they had decided that all farmer unions would now get in touch with other employee unions and trade unions so that they could jointly oppose the BJP in the coming elections. “We are planning to organise Jan panchayats across the country, where we will seek people’s support against the BJP. In Punjab, the Jan panchayat will be held on May 21,” he said, adding that the decision was taken at a meeting of the SKM yesterday.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, whose union is back in the SKM fold, after he himself led the (unsuccessful) political foray of the farmers in the state Assembly elections, said all farmer unions who were part of the SKM would not venture into active politics. “We will dedicate ourselves to the cause of the farmers. However, the ruling party at the Centre owes answers on its bid to hand over the entire agriculture sector to corporates. We will exercise our democratic right to question and oppose the BJP for its anti-farmer policies,” he said.

Rajewal said they had also come in touch with farmer unions in 40 other countries and together they were working to ensure higher remuneration for farmers’ produce; against corporatisation of agriculture; and, for sustainable agriculture that would help in maintaining food security.

Other than SKM members, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), which is the largest farmer union in Punjab, has also decided to oppose the BJP. “Over 700 farmers died in the year-long farmer struggle in 2020-21, forcing the BJP-led Central Government to withdraw the three contentious farm laws. However, they are now again trying to bring the corporates back by allowing the 11 private silos in Punjab to be declared as open market yards (mandis), and not allowing the mandis in these areas to operate for wheat procurement, which begins this week. We will not only oppose such policies, but also the BJP,” said general secretary of the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan.

To approach trade unions

  • Dr Darshan Pal, SKM leader, said they had decided that all farmer unions would get in touch with employee unions and trade unions so that they could jointly oppose the BJP
  • Balbir Singh Rajewal said the Centre owed answers on its bid to “hand over the agri sector to corporates and they would oppose the BJP for its “anti-farmer” policies

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Samyukt Kisan Morcha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

INDIA bloc gives call for unity to oust BJP at Delhi show of strength

2
Punjab

Preneet Kaur, Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Hans Raj Hans BJP’s Punjab picks for Lok Sabha election

3
Punjab

Two more toll plazas to shut: CM Mann

4
India

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

5
Jalandhar

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

6
Punjab

Former Punjab SP jailed in 32-yr-old abduction case

7
India

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

8
Uttar Pradesh

Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks, says PM Modi at Meerut rally

9
Punjab

BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

10
Himachal

AIFF member arrested for hitting Himachal Pradesh women players

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc gives call for unity to oust BJP at Delhi show of strength

Sunita Kejriwal reads out husband's message at rally

BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

Says the country belongs to all its 140 crore people and is ...

Mission 370: PM Modi kicks off UP campaign from Meerut

Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks, says PM Modi at Meerut rally

The PM says some people are rattled because he is taking act...

Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of over Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore

Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore

Sources say Congress has also been taxed for ‘third-party en...

Excise ‘scam’: ED says 'kickbacks' used in AAP Goa poll campaign also detected in I-T, CBI probes

Excise ‘scam’: ED says 'kickbacks' used in AAP Goa poll campaign also detected in I-T, CBI probes

A wide network of hawala operators and 'angadiyas' are also ...


Cities

View All

MC sets record, collects ~37 crore property tax

MC sets record, collects Rs 37 crore property tax

Shell out more at district toll plazas

Farmers protest ‘dissolution’ of market panels

Three arrested with heroin worth Rs 10 cr

Youth injured as Congress leader ‘opens’ fire amid pigeon-flying contest

Chandigarh Press Club election: Nalin Acharya elected new president, Umesh Sharma is secretary general

Chandigarh Press Club election: Nalin Acharya elected new president, Umesh Sharma is secretary general

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Fire disrupts heart surgery at PGI

INDIA VOTES 2024: PM Modi to hold rally in mid-May

BJP starts campaign to install name plates in UT

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc gives call for unity to oust BJP at Delhi show of strength

Tyranny won’t work, can’t keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally

Wine shop salesman shot dead for refusing liquor after midnight in Greater Noida

Excise policy case: ED quizzes AAP minister Gahlot for 5 hrs

INDIA rally is to save democracy, not about one individual: Congress

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Party hopper Rinku is BJP candidate from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: BSP fields Rakesh from Hoshiarpur

Maha rally against Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP leaders, workers gear up for Delhi protest

Toll tax at Ladhowal plaza to increase from tomorrow

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Five trees fall as high-velocity winds hit Ludhiana

Man booked for duping immigration company owner of Rs 25 lakh

Offered Rs 5 cr, LS seat to join BJP, claims AAP MLA

INDIA VOTES 2024: AROs issue 48 notices to political parties in two days

Civil Surgeon orders probe into girl’s death after eating cake

Civil Surgeon orders probe into girl’s death after eating cake

DBU launches campaign on crop residue management

Former president of Shutrana Youth Congress switches loyalty to BJP