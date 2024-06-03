INDIA VOTES 2024 - PUNJAB: No respite in sight for security personnel

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 2

After around two-month-long poll campaign coming to an end in Punjab, candidates and party workers are busy chalking out plans to unwind with their families and friends after the results are announced on June 4.

However, the security personnel, including those from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Punjab Police and Home Guard jawans, are now guarding strongrooms in various districts, besides being put on duty to maintain law and order. They will continue to guard the EVMs till the election code of conduct is lifted.

Around 81,000 police and other security personnel have been on poll-related duties for the past over two months. For most of the police personnel, it’s back to routine policing, without any break after the hectic poll duty.

A senior police officer said, “We will be on the alert till June 10 in view of the formation of a new government and the farmers’ agitation. It will be back to basic policing at various police stations where we will have to clear the backlog of important files and cases pending for the past around two months.” With the Election Commission relying heavily on them to keep things under control, their job was all the more demanding.

A senior IPS officer said, “With the election duty over and no more VIP visits on cards, we can now concentrate on routine policing. The VIP movement will pick up once the new government is formed. We also expect massive transfers within the Police Department within a month after the poll results are out.”

A CRPF officer deputed in Patiala said, “Our stay in Punjab was for over two months. We will never forget Punjabi hospitality. We will also not forget the food we used to get on duty and the street food we would sometimes eat.” Senior police officials said 24,451 polling stations were set up at 14,551 locations across the state of which 5,000 were identified as critical and vulnerable.

