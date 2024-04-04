INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 3

Punjab cadre IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu, who is the daughter-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and ex-minister Sikander Singh Maluka, today put in her papers amid the buzz that the BJP may field her from Bathinda against MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Parampal Kaur Sidhu

The Tribune reported on Monday that the BJP had reached out to the Maluka family and two other Akali leaders, asking them to join the saffron party.

Maluka in SAD manifesto committee Amid buzz of the Malukas switching over to the BJP, SAD included Sikander Singh Maluka in the party’s election manifesto panel

Balwinder Singh Bhunder will head the 15-member committee with Dr Daljit Singh Cheema as member secretary

Members include Maheshinder Grewal, Prof PS Chandumajra, Jagir Kaur, Bikram Singh Majithia, Sikander Singh Maluka and Anil Joshi

Official sources have confirmed to The Tribune that Parampal has resigned. She was posted as Managing Director of the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation and Additional Director, PUNGRAIN. Her superannuation was due in October this year. She was a Punjab Civil Services officer and promoted to IAS in January 2016.

If she enters the fray, Bathinda is likely to see three women candidates. Congress state chief Amrinder Raja Warring’s wife Amrita Warring is actively campaigning in Bathinda.

Maluka is the head of the disciplinary committee of SAD and the kisan wing of the party. Neither he, nor his son Gurpreet Singh Maluka, husband of Parampal, has resigned from the SAD membership till the filing of this report.

They were not available for comments but a family source said she put in papers for personal reasons.

The Malukas have not been enjoying cordial relations with the Badal family for some years now. Maluka was the first in the party to seek the one family, one ticket rule after his son was denied a ticket for the Maur constituency. Maluka had said if three members of the Badal family could contest, then others should also be allowed — or the party should follow the one family, one ticket rule.

Party insiders said the Maluka family had issues with Bathinda MP and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. The late Parkash Singh Badal had influence over the Maluka family, so matters did not escalate.

There has not been any official comment from the BJP or SAD on the matter so far.

Maluka has reportedly asked his daughter-in-law not to join the BJP. The ex-minister today campaigned for Harsimrat Badal.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Shiromani Akali Dal