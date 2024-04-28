INDIA VOTES 2024: Sukhbir not contesting as he is afraid of losing, says Mann

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, April 27

“Men in khaki” virtually outnumbered AAP workers during a roadshow held in this border town today by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to drum up support for party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ferozepur Jagdip Singh Kaka Brar.

Most shops from Namdev Chowk to Delhi Gate, from where the roadshow had to cross, remained closed due to stringent security measures, much to the dismay of the shopkeepers.

Ashwani Mehta, president, Beopar Mandal, said due to the CM’s visit, the shops remained closed for several hours. “This is for the first time I have seen that a kind of curfew was imposed due to which the shopkeepers had to suffer, besides school students and local commuters, who also had to bear the brunt of the CM’s visit,” said Mehta.

Addressing a gathering, Mann listed the achievements of the AAP government. He, however, did not raise any issue concerning the development of the border region.

Targeting SAD president and Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Badal, Mann said Sukhbir fled the field because he’s afraid of losing. “He knows very well that people of Punjab will never give him another chance. That is why he has decided not to contest the elections,” said Mann.

Mann said as a representative of the Akali Dal, the Badal family was a part of the Central Government many times, but it never fought for the rights of Punjab. “They always prioritised their personal interests and ignored the people of Punjab. Therefore, the public showed them their real place,” he said.

A few organisations, including the Water Supply Contract Workers Union, showed black flags in protest against the government. However, they were soon overpowered by the police.

Rupinder Singh, president of the union, alleged that the government had not been paying heed to their demands.

Meanwhile, members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) blocked the road as they were not allowed to meet the CM. These farmers have been protesting in front of the DC office for the past few days while levelling allegations against the AAP MLA.

Shops closed, traders hassled

Most shops from Namdev Chowk to Delhi Gate, from where the roadshow had to cross, remained closed due to stringent security measures due to which traders had to suffer

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) blocked the road as they were not allowed to meet the CM. They have been protesting in front of the DC office for the past few days

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Ferozepur #Lok Sabha