INDIA VOTES 2024: Vigil against cross-border smuggling stepped up

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 6

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the district administration, police and Border Security Force (BSF) have joined hands to prevent smuggling of arms and narcotics near the International Border in Fazilka.

A special meeting, under the chairmanship of Fazilka Deputy Commissioner (DC) Senu Duggal, was held between police, BSF and district administration officials at a forward post in Fazilka on Saturday.

The DC said strict measures have been taken to prevent illegal activities carried out by anti-social elements from across the border and within the Indian territory to influence forthcoming elections and to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere.

Fazilka SSP Pragya Jain and BSF Commandant M Prasad also participated in the meeting.

The officers said cooperation among the agencies would thwart any chance of cross-border supply of drugs into the Indian territory, along 109 km long boundary with Pakistan in Fazilka district.

The officials said chances of pushing the contraband during the elections always enhanced but measures are already in place to combat the possible smuggling.

Commandant M Prasad said the alert BSF troops were keeping vigil on the border and committed to conduct free and fair elections, with active participation of the civil administration and people of the border villagers.

Later, a flag march was held in the border villages.

#Border Security Force BSF #Fazilka #Lok Sabha