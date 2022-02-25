Indian-American student Jaskaran Singh wins $250K prize

New York, February 24

In a three-contest winning streak by Indian-American students, Jaskaran Singh has won the premiere quiz tournament for students, the National College Championship Jeopardy with a prize of $250,000.

The 22-year-old Sikh studying at the University of Texas at Austin on Tuesday beat 35 other students selected from about the 26,000 who competed for a chance to be on the tournament held over two weeks.

After winning the championship, Jaskaran was modest about his success.

“I sort of just buzzed fast and know things, pretty much. I don’t think there’s much more,” he told an interviewer from the show. The quarter million dollars win will pay for his college fees “and a lot more”, he said. The college tournament is an offshoot of Jeopardy, the most popular daily quiz show. — IANS