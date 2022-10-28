Indian Embassy begins exercise to help 100 Punjabi workers stranded in Abu Dhabi

Tribune News Service

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, October 28

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has begun exercise to help about a hundred Punjabi workers stranded in Abu Dhabi after direction from the Union External Affairs Ministry.

Social activist Dilbag Singh, a resident of Baina Pur village here, had a couple of days ago written to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking help for these workers.

The community affairs wing, Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, then sent an email to Dilbag Singh, asking him to share details of the stranded workers so as to extend help to them, which he duly sent.

Dilbag said Square General Contracting Company LLC is based out of Al Dana Tower in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He said this company has one camp at 14, Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, where the youth are currently stranded and have no way to contact their family and friends. Parents of these youth received information from their relatives living abroad.

Dilbag Singh said the passports of these workers are deposited with the company. It has forced workers out of their jobs, but their passports are not being returned. As such, these workers are not able to return to India.

Dilbag has urged the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi to locate the camp and help the youth.

