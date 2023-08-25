Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Raj Sadosh
Abohar, August 25
After 71 years, an Indian-origin family now owns the Miss World America pageant, preliminary to the Miss World competition.
The faily comprises Ekta, who belongs to Abohar, and husband Sanjay Saini of Ludhiana.
Earlier, they were appointed new national directors of Miss World America pageant.
Last year, their daughter, Shree Saini, won the Miss World America contest and was the first runners-up in the Miss World pageant. Shree is the first Indian-American Miss World America, who has served with over one hundred non-profit organisations.
The Miss World Organisation, located in the UK, recently announced new national directors for the US in Ekta and Sanjay Saini, based in Washington state.
The National Miss World America organisation’s headquarters for the US is now in Seattle, Washington.
Ekta and Sanjay are the first of south-Asian descent to hold this position and hope to change the landscape of the Miss World America Organisation by creating the most giving pageant in the world and transforming the lives of its contestants.
