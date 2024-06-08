Indian origin man accused of issuing threats to US Sikhs

New Delhi, June 7
An Indian origin man in Texas, the US, has been charged with a federal hate crime in a US court and for allegedly making threats to employees of a Sikh non-profit organisation.
Bhushan Athale, 48, of Dallas, was charged with threatening to use a dangerous weapon and also with transmitting an interstate threat to injure another person, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said. “A federal district court judge will determine any sentence,” it added.
According to the criminal complaint, on September 17, 2022, Athale phoned an organisation that advocates for the civil rights of Sikhs in the US and threatend its employees.
