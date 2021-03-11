Indiscipline to be dealt with strictly, warns Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 28

Asserting his commitment to keep the “Congress family” united, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today warned those within the party trying to break discipline. “If someone is angry, we will persuade them and take them along, but if they violate discipline, action will be taken,” said Warring while talking to mediapersons here today.

He was here to interact with workers of Hoshiarpur and Chabbewal constituencies. Reacting to his predecessor Navjot Singh Sidhu holding separate meetings and protests with party leaders, Warring said one must work to strengthen the party while staying within the ambit of the code of conduct.

“If someone is working for the betterment of the party, we don’t care where they go. If Sidhu is going somewhere in a bid to strengthen the party, why would we object,” said Warring.

He said it would be wrong to say the party lost the polls due to discord. “There were other reasons too that led to the defeat. We couldn’t reach out to some or please others. There are several reasons on which a three-day brainstorming camp is being held.”

