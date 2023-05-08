Industrialists protest as Abohar truck union defies DC's directive

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 7

Even when the Deputy Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal had made it clear that as per the notification issued by Punjab Government on December 13, 2017, truck unions in the state stand dissolved and all operators were free to work as per their wish, the Abohar Cotton Factory and Oil Mill Association has alleged that the truck union was carrying out its normal business here and harassing business community.

Being harassed: Traders Members of the Abohar Cotton Factory and Oil Mill Association alleged that the truck union was harassing business community on daily basis

They alleged union officials gather in the office complex every morning and take calls to book trucks in violation of the state government’s orders

A deputation of the association, led by president Suresh Bansal, recently met SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu and complained about the arbitrariness by the office bearers of Truck Union despite DC’s warning. The SSP assured that no one would be allowed to bully traders in the name of truck unions that had been declared illegal. She said that all traders should do business completely fearlessly and get the vehicles loaded as per their wish.

The memorandum said that arbitrary fares are being collected from traders and industrialists in the name of truck unions in Abohar, due to which they are suffering financial loss. The union activists were forcing businessmen here to pay freight higher than the neighbouring cities, due to which the factory operators are facing a lot of trouble in selling their goods. The businessmen alleged that if they get the vehicle loaded from outside, the truck union officials get into a fight with them. Each morning union officials gather in the office complex and take calls to book trucks in violation of the state govt orders. This may create lawlessness any moment, they feared.