Industries must, but not at cost of ecology: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

“Industries have an important role in the development of the state, but the development won’t be at the cost of environment,” said Environment and Science Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer during a meeting with the representatives of the textile dyeing industry recently.

During the meeting, the industrialists assured full cooperation with the efforts of the state government to protect the environment. The minister in turn assured the industrialists that they would not be harassed unnecessarily by the department, informing that he had already instructed the officials about the same, thus paving the way for an industry-friendly environment and adopting a positive approach to address the legitimate demands of the industries that follow the rules.

The representatives also demanded that the treated water be arranged for the industries that had installed treatment plants.

#Environment #gurmeet singh meet hayer