Industry leaders hail AAP’s win

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, March 10

Industry leaders of the state hailed the AAP victory, saying the strong mandate would give a renewed push to much needed industrialisation.

Amit Thapar, president, Ganga Acrowools Limited, who is also the newly elected CII’s Punjab chairman, said, “Nearly 36% of the state’s employment comes from the industry. The new government to work on policies and reforms to give fillip to the industrial sector."

Sharad Aggarwal, president, Northern Chamber of Small & Medium Industries, said, “We hope that the issues raised before the party before elections and the announcement made in the manifesto would be implemented.”

Badish Jindal, president, Federation of Punjab Small Industries Associations said, “The industryis fed up of corruption. The corruption is causing a big harassment to industries besides causing a big loss to the exchequer.”