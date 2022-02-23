Infighting in Congress to fore again, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla targets Navjot Sidhu

Infighting in Congress to fore again, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla targets Navjot Sidhu

Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Tribune News Service

Amritsar/Chandigarh, February 22

Days after Assembly elections, infighting in the Punjab Congress has resurfaced. Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has targeted PCC president Navjot Sidhu over his style of speaking. Going public, Aujla said: “Sidhu’s way of speaking and his inaccessibility for the people of his constituency are doing him no good. Several party workers are disappointed with his rude conduct. This is the reason many workers left the party feeling disrespected.”

According to party insiders, the point of Aujla’s provocation was that the MP was not allowed to board Priyanka Gandhi’s vehicle when she was in Amritsar to campaign for Sidhu. Later, Aujla was asked to keep silent till voting after he lodged a protest with the party high command.

The PCC chief, who has been vocal on crucial issues such as drugs and sacrilege besides reviving the state’s economy, has so far not reacted to Aujla’s charge. Sidhu had played a crucial role in the ouster of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh.

After the announcement of Channi as the CM face, Sidhu despite being a star campaigner had been lying low and campaigned in a few constituencies. Sources in the party said though the outcome of the poll results would reflect the party high command’s decision to announce Channi as the CM face, the role of Sidhu after taking over as the PCC chief last year would also be evaluated. Ahead of the polling, the party struggled with controlling the infighting among the party leaders.

“Whichever way the poll results go, it will have bearing on the future state leadership of the party. The infighting is likely to surface more prominently after the results,” said a senior party leader.

‘Told to keep silent’

  • According to party insiders, the point of Aujla’s provocation was that the MP was not allowed to board Priyanka Gandhi’s vehicle when she was in Amritsar to campaign for Sidhu
  • Aujla was asked to keep silent till voting, later he lodged a protest with the high command
  • The PCC chief has so far not reacted to Aujla’s charge

#gurjeet aujla #navjot sidhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

4
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

5
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

7
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Russia welcomes India's 'independent' position

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated