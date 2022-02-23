Infighting in Congress to fore again, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla targets Navjot Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Amritsar/Chandigarh, February 22

Days after Assembly elections, infighting in the Punjab Congress has resurfaced. Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has targeted PCC president Navjot Sidhu over his style of speaking. Going public, Aujla said: “Sidhu’s way of speaking and his inaccessibility for the people of his constituency are doing him no good. Several party workers are disappointed with his rude conduct. This is the reason many workers left the party feeling disrespected.”

According to party insiders, the point of Aujla’s provocation was that the MP was not allowed to board Priyanka Gandhi’s vehicle when she was in Amritsar to campaign for Sidhu. Later, Aujla was asked to keep silent till voting after he lodged a protest with the party high command.

The PCC chief, who has been vocal on crucial issues such as drugs and sacrilege besides reviving the state’s economy, has so far not reacted to Aujla’s charge. Sidhu had played a crucial role in the ouster of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh.

After the announcement of Channi as the CM face, Sidhu despite being a star campaigner had been lying low and campaigned in a few constituencies. Sources in the party said though the outcome of the poll results would reflect the party high command’s decision to announce Channi as the CM face, the role of Sidhu after taking over as the PCC chief last year would also be evaluated. Ahead of the polling, the party struggled with controlling the infighting among the party leaders.

“Whichever way the poll results go, it will have bearing on the future state leadership of the party. The infighting is likely to surface more prominently after the results,” said a senior party leader.

‘Told to keep silent’

According to party insiders, the point of Aujla’s provocation was that the MP was not allowed to board Priyanka Gandhi’s vehicle when she was in Amritsar to campaign for Sidhu

Aujla was asked to keep silent till voting, later he lodged a protest with the high command

The PCC chief has so far not reacted to Aujla’s charge

#gurjeet aujla #navjot sidhu