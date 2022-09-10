Infiltration bid foiled in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, September 9

After the seizure of heroin for three consecutive days in the district, the BSF foiled an infiltration bid by a Pakistani intruder into the Indian territory.

Official sources said jawans detected some suspicious movement near Gatti Bisoke border outpost in the wee hours today. The jawans opened fire and as a result, the intruder managed to flee back to Pakistan. Movement of Pakistan Rangers was also observed in the area.

