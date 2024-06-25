Influencer’s photo incident at Golden Temple puts spotlight back on SGPC rule book

Tribune News Service

After a picture of an influencer performing yoga on ‘parikarma’ of the Golden Temple went viral, the spotlight is back on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) as it couldn’t implement its own four-year-old order of preventing the devotees from clicking pictures and recording videos without permission in the precincts of the shrine.

Dos & Don’ts Enter the Golden Temple by covering the head with cloth. Avoid wearing short clothes

Remove your shoes, socks and deposit them at designated ‘jodha ghar’. Wash your hands and feet before going inside

Restrict yourself from using mobile phones as it disturbs the peace. Keep the phones on silent mode, if necessary

Photography/videography is strictly prohibited

Tobacco, cigarette/bidi, alcohol or any other intoxicants are strictly prohibited. Don’t put prohibited items in the handbags taken inside the complex

While sitting at parikarma, legs should be folded. The holy pool is sacred, please do not pollute it

Around one lakh devotees, including celebrities, visit the Golden Temple daily.

Today, Punjabi singer-cum-actor Diljit Dosanjh posted about his visit to the Golden Temple on social media. He also participated in the Sikh rituals, which were duly captured by the camera. Similarly, another Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa shared a video of her visit to the shrine on social media.

In 2020, the then acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh had pointed out to the SGPC to think over the matter as the devotees clicked selfies and recorded videos, which were uploaded with objectionable background music. The Jathedar’s statement had come in the backdrop of an instance in which three girls shot video inside the Golden Temple and later uploaded it on ‘Tik Tok’ with a Punjabi song playing in the background. This was followed by another similar incident.

A police complaint was also lodged then. Later, the offenders had submitted a public apology on the lines of the latest incident.

SGPC spokesperson Harbhajan Singh said the giant screens and notice boards were installed inside the Golden Temple requesting the devotees to refrain from doing photography or videography that could tarnish the holiness of the place.

“The devotees should at least show ethics, keeping in mind the sanctity of the shrine. They should avoid indulging in any nefarious activity just to hog the limelight,” he said.

A digital screen showing dos and don’ts has been installed at the main entrance of the Golden Temple for the devotees. This screen provides information in Punjabi, Hindi and English languages about the code of conduct to be observed at the holy place.

Partap Singh, secretary, SGPC, said the visitors could click pictures as a token of remembrance but the way some misuse it on social media was a cause for concern. “We avoided putting tough conditions on carrying mobiles and cameras inside the shrine, but such instances may compel us to take stern steps. We have already directed our staff on duty at parikarma to be vigilant,” he said.

