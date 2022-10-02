Inform masses about welfare schemes, says Principal Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

Information and Public Relations Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari on Saturday laid emphasis on maximum utilisation of available resources, especially social media, to inform people about various pro-people schemes being run by the state government.

Chairing his maiden meeting with the department officials at Punjab Bhawan here, the Principal Secretary asked the officials concerned to work enthusiastically to inform people about the flagship and public welfare schemes launched by the government. He also stressed on the need to further strengthen the feedback mechanism.