Sidhu Moosewala murder: 'Informer' Sandeep Kekda had put up at Musa

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, June 7

Accused Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Kalanwali village in Sirsa district has been a drug addict and involved in peddling, say his family members and locals. The villagers said Kekda’s father Baldev Singh, a daily wager, had shifted to the village some years ago. They did not interact much with other villagers.

Baldev told mediapersons his son was an addict and even used to beat him up and had once evicted him from the house. Kekda has a younger brother and a sister and all three are unmarried.

The father said they had relations at Musa village in Mansa and thus Kekda used to visit there occasionally. The police sources confirmed Kekda had visited Musa village and stayed at the house of her maternal aunt there.

Baldev said Kekda used to stay away most of the time and had last left the house two weeks ago. The sources said Kekda’s brother too was facing a criminal case.

Kekda along with Nikka of adjoining Takhatmal village in Sirsa district had allegedly carried out recce of the singer and passed on the information to the assailants who shot him on May 29, say sources.

The sources said the gangsters had deliberately chosen Kekda for the job as he was not only familiar with the surroundings, but also had a safe place to stay nearby. The police said they stayed at Moosewala’s residence for nearly 45 minutes and took selfies with the singer hours before the crime. As soon as he left the house, the two passed on information to assailants. The Sirsa police said they were in touch with the Mansa police.

#sandeep kekda #sidhu moosewala