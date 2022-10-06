Infosys donates 150 computers to government schools in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 5

Infosys, a multi-national company, has sent the second batch of 150 high-tech computers to promote modern and quality education in the government schools of the district.

Talking to The Tribune, Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh said Infosys had provided a total of 350 computers in the district so far.

He said in the current era of competition, there was a need to give special attention to computer education for government school students, which would benefit students in understanding the IT ecosystem and also move them towards self-learning.

“It is a great step undertaken by Infosys to ensure that students at the government schools in Moga get introduced to the virtual world”, he said. The DC said the state government had been working for the rejuvenation of the education system since coming to the power. DC Kulwant said Moga had been selected by the Union government in its aspirational district programme and through this initiative, various measures were being taken to modernise the government school education system.

