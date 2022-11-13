Injuries reported after students from Kashmir, Bihar clash at engineering college in Moga

Kulwinder Sandhu
Ghal Kalan (Moga), November 13
A group of students from Jammu and Kashmir allegedly clashed with students from Bihar and other states on the premises of Lala Lajpat Rai College of Engineering and Management at Ghal Kalan village in Moga district on Sunday evening. Some students from both the sides were injured in the incident.
The injured students were rushed to the district hospital. Nine of them have been admitted to the emergency ward. “No one suffered grievous injury. Some students were discharged first aid,” said Dr Sukhpreet Singh Brar, senior medical officer of the hospital.
The police also reached the spot.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the clash allegedly occurred following Pakistan’s defeat at the hands of England in the T20 World Cup final.
Kashmiri students, mostly belonging to a particular community, were reportedly supporting Pakistan, while another group of students belonging to Bihar and other states allegedly raised slogans against Pakistan, which resulted into the clash.
Both sides pelted each other with stones.
The local police officials claimed that the situation was now under control.
A heavy police force was immediately deployed on the college premises and in and around the hostel.
Meanwhile, Kashmiri students alleged that students from Bihar and other states used foul language against their religion. “When they pelted us with stones, we too responded in a similar manner,” said a Kashmiri student who suffered injuries in the clash.
