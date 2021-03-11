Inmate alleges torture by Ludhiana jail officials, made videos from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

A video of a jail inmate, Bharat Chauhan, has gone viral on social media in which he alleged torture by the jail officials.

Inmate had made three videos from inside the jail, which again raised questions over the security system of the jail. In a video, the inmate also showed injury marks on his back and levelled allegations on jail policemen of torturing him.

Inmate was earlier in Amritsar central jail in illegal arms and attempt to murder cases registered in Amritsar and Kapurthala from where he was shifted to Ludhiana jail a few months back.

The inmate alleged he was suffering from jaundice and he also visited the hospital in the jail, but jail authorities did not provide him required treatment.

He urged the government to arrange his treatment so that his life could be saved.

After the video went viral, the jail superintendent, Shivraj Singh, said that were looking into the matter.

The inmate revealed that he had a mobile phone with him, which he has burnt.

Officials said on Thursday when Bharat was taken back from hearing in the court, he along with his aides had gone to another barrack to attack his rival and jail policemen had to use mild force on them to prevent a clash.

Officials said probe was on to identify the source through which he managed access to cell phone inside the jail. Jail authorities have written to the Ludhiana police for registration of a case.