 Innocents framed, money extorted in lieu of ‘weak’ challan; maximum cases in 2013-16 : The Tribune India

SIT report bent cops

Innocents framed, money extorted in lieu of ‘weak’ challan; maximum cases in 2013-16

Brazen misuse of authority by dismissed cop

Innocents framed, money extorted in lieu of ‘weak’ challan; maximum cases in 2013-16


Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 16

The three drug investigation reports, made public recently after five years in sealed covers, clearly reveal the modus operandi of Inspector Inderjit Singh (since dismissed) and possibly many more officials like him who made money by implicating innocent persons in drug smuggling cases — mostly between 2013 and 2016 during the SAD-BJP government.

Edit: Punjab’s tainted cops

Dismissed Punjab cop Inderjit Singh would plant intoxicants on innocent persons and extort money from them as well as drug peddlers. One Gurparkash Singh of Amritsar was looted of lakhs of rupees after being named in a drugs case though nothing was ever recovered from him. In another case, the team headed by Inderjit Singh walked away with furniture and electronics from the house of alleged smuggler Gurjeet Singh.

Punjab recorded the maximum number of FIRs under the NDPS Act in the country during 2013-16 with 35-40 persons arrested every day for “possession” of drugs and drug peddlers accounting for more than 50 per cent prisoners in the state. In instances where drugs were actually recovered, “technical flaws” in the police investigation invariably helped the accused. Once a smuggler was caught, it was common to add the names of 15-20 persons in the FIR to extort money. The special investigation team (SIT) that went through the details of the FIRs registered by Inspector (Own Rank and Pay) Inderjit Singh during his stint as in-charge of the CIA at Tam Taran, says: “In almost all cases, challan was presented in court much after the stipulated time only to help the accused. Also, (drug) samples in most of the cases were not sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory within the stipulated time.

“As many as 15, at times over 20, persons were nominated in cases without any recovery being effected from them. Later, some of them were discharged after Inspector Inderjit Singh or his juniors gave statements in the court to this effect.”

Even the recoveries made from the alleged smugglers were not fully disclosed. The report says after alleged smuggler Gurjeet Singh was arrested on June 2, 2014, Inspector Inderjit Singh and his team raided his house at night and took away Rs 60,00,000. “The FIR on the recovery mentioned only Rs 36,00,000. After some days, ASI Balwinder Singh from the CIA, Tarn Taran, again raided Gurjeet’s house and took away 14-15 tolas of gold ornaments and household items.”

Later, Inspector Inderjit Singh pressured Gurjeet Singh to get his “kothi” registered in the name of his accomplice Sahab Singh’s brother-in-law Balwinder Singh. The house remained in the possession of Inderjit Singh’s gunmen, (corroborated in the statement given by retired DSP Jaswant Singh). Later, Gurjeet Singh was bailed out in the case. Inspector Inderjit Singh took Rs 35,00,000 from him and his challan was presented in court much beyond the stipulated time.

In this case, 13 kg heroin was recovered from Gurjeet Singh and Amandeep Singh (11 kg) and 50 gm from their “accomplice Jagjeet”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

2
Nation

Modi's degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

3
Punjab

CBI summons Kejriwal: Punjab minister Cheema defends excise policy, says state benefit by following same blueprint

4
Amritsar

Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot at by unidentified attackers at his residence in Amritsar, probe launched

5
Nation

Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14-day judicial custody; bodies of gangster-politician, his brother buried in ancestral village

6
Nation

How Atiq Ahmad's key vote in 2008 helped save UPA government, India's nuke deal with US

7
Delhi

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

8
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu says 'security lapse' after 'suspicious character' spotted at terrace of house

9
Delhi

CBI asked me around 56 questions; entire excise policy case is false: Arvind Kejriwal after 9-hour questioning

10
Nation

Atiq Ahmed's killers Lovlesh and Sunny were jobless, addicted to drugs, say kin

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...

11 die of heatstroke at Maharashtra Bhushan award function in Navi Mumbai

11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai

Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...


Cities

View All

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

38-year-old oil trader ends his life in Amritsar

PO cell shut in Amritsar, entire staff merged with police stations

Delhi natives booked for kidnapping

Woman, paramour nabbed on charge of abetting suicide

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Stray Canine Menace Mohali: Despite rise in bite cases, MC unmoved

Respite in sight, rain expected for four days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Cops halt AAP’s protest march to CBI office over summons to Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh MC invites RFP for pan-city 24X7 water supply project

L-G flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

Lieutenant-Governor flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Youth killed near Khan Market

AAP protest hits traffic in Delhi

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Non-teaching employees meet Cheema, want promises fulfilled

Rinku calls on MP Seechewal, gets letter of green demands

Karamjit Kaur holds meetings in Phillaur

Usual hustle & bustle, excitement missing in mandis

43 more test positive for Covid in district

43 more test positive for Covid in district

Civil works of upcoming int’l airport at Halwara to be completed by July: Minister

Open House: What should be done to check ‘fleecing’ by private and aided schools in Ludhiana?

5 land in police net with 243-gm heroin

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

Air Marshal Arjan Singh remembered

Air Marshal Arjan Singh remembered

Dr Ambedkar’s contribution highlighted

Northern Railways win women’s cricket tourney

CPF workers take out bike rally

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated