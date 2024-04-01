Inquiry into Jalalabad AAP MLA’s bribe charge handed over to VB

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 31

The police here have handed over the investigation into the allegation levelled by Jalalabad AAP legislator Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy against the BJP to the Vigilance Bureau (VB).

Jalalabad DSP Achhru Ram Sharma said since the issue was related to corruption and the FIR was registered under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, besides 506 and 120-B of the IPC, the probe has been handed over to the VB and the necessary record has been dispatched to the bureau office in Chandigarh. “Further probe into the allegation would be conducted by them only,” said the DSP.

It was on the statement of Goldy that the Jalalabad city police had registered an FIR on March 29, alleging that a person who identified himself as Sewak Singh, a representative of the BJP, had offered him bribe.

According to Goldy, Sevak through an international call offered him to join the BJP and in lieu of it he could get Rs 20-25 crore.

Goldy had also alleged in the FIR that he was threatened of dire consequences if he refused to budge. He expressed apprehension that since he refused to join the BJP he could be trapped in some false case by Sewak or his aides.

Three AAP MLAs, including Jalalabad MLA Goldy, Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir and Ludhiana (South) legislator Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina in a joint press conference in Chandigarh on March 27 had alleged that they were offered crores of rupees for joining the BJP and later FIRs were got registered by Goldy and Chhina in this regard.

