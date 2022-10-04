Fatehgarh Sahib: Food and Civil Supply Inspectors' union vows to continue strike

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 3
The District Food and Civil Supply Inspectors’ Union today decided to continue its boycott of procurement process until action was taken against MLA Gurinder Singh Garry Warring for allegedly abusing an inspector.
Sandeep Kaur, district president, Food and Civil Supply Inspectors’ Union, said it was unanimously decided at a meeting today to continue boycott of the procurement process until action was taken against the MLA. She said no procurement was initiated by Pungrain in the district.
The District Food and Civil Supply Controller, Fatehgarh Sahib, said the procurement was going on.
