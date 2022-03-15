Install meters at earliest: Malout legislator to PSPCL

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 14

AAP MLA from Malout Dr Baljit Kaur has started touring the constituency, listening to the problems of area residents and directing the officials concerned to take adequate steps.

She visited a slum area in the town today and listened to the problems being faced by people living there. A number of people complained of having to wait for long periods for a new electricity connection. The MLA asked the executive engineer of the PSPCL to install power meters at the earliest. Besides, she assured the residents of solving their long-pending demands of potable water supply and better sewerage system. She had inspected Malout Civil Hospital on Saturday. —

