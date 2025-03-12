Installation of Jathedar: Tenets violated, says Giani Raghbir; SGPC junks charge

Former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Tuesday alleged that Sikh tenets were violated during the installation of Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj as the head of Takht Kesgarh Sahib as the ceremony was held “secretly”.

The installation of a temporal head was always done in the presence of Sikh sangat and the first ceremonial turban (dastar) to a new jathedar was given by the head granthi of the Golden Temple, he said pointing out several “flaws”.

The remarks drew a sharp response from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), with its secretary Partap Singh saying no norms were violated during the ceremony and termed the accusations a “propaganda”.

The SGPC is the appointing authority for three of the five Sikh temporal seats — Akal Takht, Takht Damdama Sahib and Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-dominated Sikh body had in a controversial moved removed jathedars of the Akal Takht and Takht Kesgarh Sahib last week.

Giani Raghbir Singh — who continues to hold the charge of the Golden Temple head granthi — was absent at the installation ceremony that was held in early hours on Monday at Anandpur Sahib.

Later in the day, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj took charge as the officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht.

Giani Raghbir Singh told reporters that the ceremony was “performed secretly, with the SGPC manager and secretary placing a turban on the new Jathedar’s head in the middle of an Akhand Path”.

“Later, they bowed before an empty ‘palki’ as the ‘parkash’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was yet to be initiated. This was a blatant violation of maryada (tenets),” he said.

The former Jathedar said an Akal Takht Jathedar assumes charge in the presence of the Guru Granth Sahib, for which the SGPC announces an installation ceremony and releases advertisements in the media in advance.

He said this is followed by special invitations to Sikh organisations, who turn up for the ceremony and endorse the appointment of a Jathedar with religious slogans after a “hukumnama” is read out in front of them.

‘Wanted to avoid conflict’

In response, the SGPC secretary said a curtailed ceremony was held to avoid any conflict as several Sikh organisations had threatened to scuttle the programme.

“It would have led to a serious law and order problem. To avoid this, the ceremony was kept brief,” he said. The SGPC secretary said Giani Kuldeep Singh had joined the first ardas (prayer) and a ‘dastar’ ceremony was held in the presence of the Guru Granth Sahib and the head granthi of the Takht. The ‘panj pyaras’ had presented him a ‘dastar’.

Meanwhile, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj congratulated the Sikh community on the eve of the Hola Mohalla celebrations.

The festival is celebrated at Anandpur Sahib, the birthplace of the Khalsa.

He appealed to people to take part in the festivities.

“The occasion should be celebrated in its true letter and spirit. Looking back at several unfortunate incidents of road rage and conflict on the streets, I appeal to all, especially the youth to desist from indulging in any hooliganism, violent activity or creating chaotic situations on the roads,” he said.

Members of Sikh bodies, SAD spar over jathedars’ removal

Jalandhar: The Jalandhar police on Tuesday had tough time controlling members of several Sikh organisations and those of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as a scuffle broke out between them following a heated argument over the removal of the jathedars of two Sikh temporal seats.

Tensions ran high as soon as members of the Alliance of Sikh Organisations and the Sikh Talmel Committee gathered outside the residence of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan and prayed for “wisdom” to members of the Sikh body.

They alleged that the SGPC was working at the behest of former Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

As soon as the demonstration started, about SAD 20-30 SAD workers reached there and allegedly tried to stall the event.