Instead of 'badlav' as promised by AAP, police officer is rewarded with 'badli', says a surprised Partap Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has expressed surprise at the recent transfer of the Hoshiarpur SSP.

Instead of Badlav as promised by AAP the officer is awarded with Badli. The SSP of Hoshiarpur is transferred after seizing Rs. 1.53 Cr. and breaking a sand mining gang. Surprising @PunjabGovtIndia https://t.co/vvLykjcB8T — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) April 2, 2022

In a tweet, the Qadian MLA says, “Instead of Badlav as promised by AAP the officer is awarded with Badli. The SSP of Hoshiarpur is transferred after seizing Rs. 1.53 Cr. and breaking a sand mining gang. Surprising @PunjabGovtIndia.”

In the first reshuffle of 13 SSPs by the AAP government, IPS officer Dhruman H Nimbale was posted out of Hoshiarpur within a week after he busted a gang of illegal sand miners and made one of the biggest cash seizures of Rs 1.53 crore.

Reffering to the transfer, Congress MLA Pargat Singh said the AAP government had transferred Hoshiarpur SSP Nimbale “who dared to register a case against the mining mafia”.