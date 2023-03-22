Intel trying to unravel Amritpal Singh's links with Pakistan-based terror outfit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

Even as pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh’s links with the ISI have been established, intelligence agencies are trying to verify and determine which terror outfit based in Pakistan is directly backing and funding him.

A source said the exercise was part of preparing a dossier on Amritpal. “Which militant organisation of Pakistan is sponsoring Amritpal’s convoy of high-end vehicles, costly fuel and daily maintenance of his followers are being ascertained,” he said.

An initial intelligence report on Amritpal said: “His past is doubtful. How did a young man, who did not believe in the tenets of Sikhism (he had shorn hair), suddenly become a Khalistan proponent?”

The source said, “An actual proponent of Khalistan will not move around in a Mercedes and will stay connected and accessible to common people.”

By creating a “gang of criminals” and naming it “Anandpur Khalsa Force”, Amritpal tried to create an atmosphere of fear and made attempts to divide society in Punjab on communal lines, the source said, adding: “Hindus vs Sikhs and Christian vs Sikhs were two narratives which Waris Punjab De tried to set.” His attitude also showed non-tolerance to migrant non-Sikh workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the state, he added.

In its report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), intelligence agencies indicated that Amritpal’s working style was not liked by fellow members of Waris Punjab De as he never listened to anyone in the organisation and only followed the directives given to him by his Pakistan-based handlers. “He did not give respect to women and they were given no role in the functioning of the organisation,” the report said, adding his wife was virtually under house arrest and suffered domestic violence.

