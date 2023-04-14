Intelligence unit to monitor tax collection launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday launched the State Intelligence and Preventive Unit (SIPU), and GST Prime, an analytical tool for state GST officers, to analyse and monitor tax collection and compliance in their jurisdiction.

Addressing the launch event at Punjab Bhawan, Cheema said the existing seven mobile wings of the Taxation Department at Amritsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Shambu in Patiala, Ludhiana and Jalandhar had now been converted into State Intelligence and Preventive Units (SIPUs), besides creating three new SIPUs. “The three new SIPUs will be at Madhopur in Pathankot, Mohali and Central Unit at the Head Office, Patiala. The Central Unit and SIPUs will work directly in coordination with Tax Intelligence Unit, Patiala,” he added.

Highlighting the key features of GST Prime, the Finance Minister said the portal would result in better tax monitoring by officials and enhanced compliance by the taxpayers. He said the system caters to the requirements of the field offices and enforcement & intelligence offices to identify the defaulters and tax evaders. The system acts as an interface between GST Common Portal and E-way Bill Systems and tax administrators, he added. Cheema said the initiatives of the department were aimed at effective tax compliance, identification of top defaulters, keeping tax payers’ details at finger tips and to detect frauds.