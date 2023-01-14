Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, January 14

Cold weather continues to grip Punjab on Maghi on Saturday. The plains in the state were covered with a thick blanket of fog affecting normal life.

According to the Meteorological Department, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab where the minimum temperature was recorded at 0.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Amritsar at 1.2 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Chandigarh was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius. It was 1.2 degrees Celsius in Amritsar, 9.6 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana, 4.8 degrees Celsius in Faridkot, 4 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur and 5.2 degrees Celsius in Moga.

The officials of the Meteorological department said shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue at most places of the state in the next five days.

The fall in minimum temperatures by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in the next 3 days is expected in the state and dense fog will continue till January 18, the official added.