10 arrested as Punjab Police unearth inter-state illegal arms smuggling racket

Chandigarh, December 14
An inter-state illegal arms smuggling racket has been unearthed with the arrest of 10 people, including a Madhya Pradesh-based weapon manufacturer, a top police officer said on Thursday.
A total of 22 weapons have been recovered, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
"CIA Team @KhannaPolice has busted an interstate illegal weapon smuggling racket operating from #MadhyaPradesh 2 weapon supply gangs unearthed, arrest of 10 members along with weapon manufacturer from MP, Recovery of 22 weapons," Yadav posted on X.
An FIR has been registered and further investigation was under way.
