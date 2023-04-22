Intercepting Amritpal Singh's wife at airport unjustified: Akal Takht

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 21

Akal Takht has strongly criticised the interception of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here yesterday.

Terming it an unjustified move on the part of the authorities, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has asked the government to desist from unnecessarily creating an atmosphere of panic and plug the channels which were peddling a false narrative about the Sikh community on social media.

Kaur, who is a UK-based NRI, had married Amritpal on February 10 at his native Jallupur Khera village. She was stopped from boarding a flight to the UK.

The jathedar said the move could not be justified as she was headed to her parental home. She was questioned by the immigration authorities and some police officials for more than three hours at the airport before she and her relatives were asked to return.

“Under what law was she intercepted and mistreated when she has not committed any crime? And if she was to be questioned on any issue, she could be contacted at her residence by the authorities concerned,” he said.

The jathedar said that hatred was being spread about the Sikh community on social media and urged the government to keep a check on that. He said the ‘national media’ had played a role in tarnishing the community’s image and the need of the hour was to strengthen the ‘Punjabi media’.

