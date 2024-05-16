International drug smuggler shot in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar/Tarn Taran, May 15

Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopa, an international drug smuggler wanted by the police in multiple cases, including the seizure of 532 kg of heroin at the Attari international check-post in 2019, is reportedly dead.

He was shot by an assailant near Jalandhar’s Wadala Chowk on Sunday afternoon and succumbed to his injuries on Monday while receiving treatment at Government Medical College, Amritsar.

Even as four days have passed since the incident, the Jalandhar police were maintaining silence in the case, withholding crucial details about both perpetrator and victim. Despite repeated enquiries, the police were reluctant to disclose the victim’s identity or condition, stating only that the investigation was going on.

However, the Jalandhar Tribune has learned through the Tarn Taran police and residents of village Sarai Amanat Khan that the victim in this case is none other than Gopa.

His cremation took place at his native village in Tarn Taran today, confirmed the police.

