International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 18

Khanna police have busted an international extortion and targeted-killed module operated by Amrit Bal-Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. The module has links with foreign-based Babbar Khalsa terrorists.

Police arrested a total of 13 target suppliers, shooters and shelter providers and recovered five illegal weapons and 53 live cartridges from the gang members.

IGP Ludhiana Range Kaustubh Sharma, Khanna SSP Harish Dayama Omparkash, SP(D) Pragya Jain addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Wednesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mahinder Verma alias DK of Madhya Pradesh; Ramesh of Rajasthan; Gurjant Singh alias Janti and Sukhvir Singh, both from Ludhiana; Sandeep Singh Shelly of Fatehgarh Sahib; Harsimranjit Singh Simma, Shamsher Singh, Sarabjot Singh and Daljit Kaur alias Mano, all residents of Amritsar; Charlas, Parveen Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur; and Rafi and Waris Ali of Malerkotla.

IGP Kaustubh Sharma said Amrit Bal and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had given the job of 14 targets killings to the nabbed accused which include shooters, shelter providers, weapons providers, etc.

IGP Sharma added that it all started on December 5, 2022 when Khanna police arrested two persons namely Mahinder Verma and Ramesh Chauhan from whom a .32 bore pistol, a .315 country-made pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered. During questioning, their links with gangster Amrit Bal (now based in US) and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria came to fore.

In November 2022, these two were also sent to Yamunanagar, Haryana, by gangster Amrit Bal but they could not commit killing due to some reasons.

On the further disclosures of these two, three more gang members--Gurjant, Sandeep and Sukhvir was arrested and .45 bore pistol (Made in USA) with 20 live cartridges of 9mm were recovered from them. During the questioning of these three, they admitted that on the directions of Amrit Bal, Mahinder and Ramesh were to commit target killing in Batala and the açcused Harsimranjit, Shamsher and Charlas was to arrange shelter, arms- ammunition for them in Batala. Accordingly on December 18, these three were also nabbed with illegal weapons.

The nabbed woman Daljit Kaur alias Mano is a close confidant of gangster Amrit Bal and Sarabjot Singh and Parmod alias Bahman (yet to be arrested) were her aides. These three used to get instructions for target killings from Amrit Bal and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and they would further arrange finance for the shooters. On December 24-25, Sarabjot and Mano were also arrested.

Khanna SSP Dayama said the police have also named Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria of Bhagwanpur, Amrit Bal of Bholath (now in US), Pargat Singh of Patiala (now in England), Jack of Rajasthan and Parmod of Amritsar in this case. He said most of the gang members were facing criminal cases in various police stations of state. All of the accused were booked under Sections 386, 384, 506 of IPC, 25 of Arms Act and 17,18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

SP Investigation Pragya Jain said that Jaggu, Amrit and others were engaging young boys through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms and were providing weapons and money through their handlers. “After this module was busted, police have taken steps for the security and safety of the persons who were on the target of this gang. Further probe may also lead to the arrest of other members," added SP Jain.

Other police official who were part of the operation include DSP Jashdeep Gill, Khanna City SHO Inspector Sandeep Kumar and CIA inspector Amandeep Singh.

