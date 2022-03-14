International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar’s Nakodar

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 14

A 40-year-old international kabaddi player, Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, was shot dead by armed assailants at Mallian Khurd village in Nakodar on Monday. Sandeep was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He was shot in the head by four armed assailants.

Sandeep was one of the biggest organisers of kabaddi tournaments in the region. His killing has sent shock waves across the sporting community.

The police said Sandeep was shot dead during an ongoing kabaddi tournament at Mallian Kalan village. A video of the murder has also gone viral. In the video, some people are seen standing amidst trees shooting at someone who is not visible. The assailants shot at least seven to eight shots at the person near an open stadium, where a match was on.

Settled in England, Sandeep had come to India to attend some weddings and host kabaddi tournaments.

The former captain of the Indian kabaddi team hailed from Nangal Ambian village in Shahkot. He is survived by his wife and two sons, who are currently in England.

The police have launched a hunt for the killers.