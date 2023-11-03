International Punjabi Olympiad on Dec 9, 10

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

In a bid to promote Punjabi language at the global level, the government has decided to organise an International Punjabi Language Olympiad.

Punjab’s School Education and Language Minister Harjot Singh Bains said it would take place online on December 9 and 10. It will consist of 50 objective-type questions to be solved within 40 minutes, carrying a total of 50 marks.

Students who are studying in classes VIII and IX are eligible to take part in it. Apart from Indian students, children from the USA, Australia, Europe and other countries are welcome to take part. The Olympiad will be conducted in six different time zones, each lasting for two hours.

He highlighted the significance of Punjab as a region rich in culture, history and politics within South Asia. He emphasised the global recognition of Punjab’s lifestyle, cuisine, Bhangra and music.

