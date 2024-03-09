International Women’s Day: All-woman team runs railway station, train in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, March 8
To mark the International Women’s Day, Ferozepur Railway Division took an initiative in which an entire railway station and a train was operated exclusively by female railway employees only.
Speaking over the initiative, Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay Sahu said that today Ludhiana-Ferozepur Express Special (04997) train was flagged off from Ludhiana railway station and all important duties including of station master, pointsman, loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and train manager were given to female staff members only. Even the duties of ticket checker and security checking were also allocated to female staff members, he added.
The train was flagged off from Ludhiana by train manager Yogendra Shekhawat while Bhupinder Kaur and Anjali Kashyap were on duty as loco-pilot and assistant loco-pilot. “The security was looked after by Annu Kumari and Seema and ticket checking duties were performed by Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) Poonam, Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) Rani and Paramjit Kaur,” said DRM Sanjay Sahu.
“Women are now shoulder to shoulder with men in all fields, including Indian Railways, where their participation is steadily increasing. The motive to celebrate the day is to empower women in every aspect,” said DRM Sahu on the occassion.
