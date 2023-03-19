Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

Chandigarh, March 19
The Punjab government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Monday (March 20) noon, even as the hunt for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continued.
The state authorities had on Saturday suspended the internet and SMS services till Sunday noon.
The police earlier said they will soon arrest the fugitive preacher.
“In exercise of power conferred on me under the India Telegraph Act, 1885, it is directed that all mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be further suspended from March 19 (12.00 hours) to March 20 (12.00 hours) to prevent any incitement to violence and any disturbance of peace and public order," an official order issued on Sunday said.
The broadband services are not being suspended so that banking facilities, hospital services and other essential services are not disrupted, the order issued by the additional chief secretary said.
