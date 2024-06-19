Sangrur: Intoxicants, illegal liquor seized

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, June 18

A total of 113 strips of intoxicant pills have been seized by the Dirba and Lehra police from two persons in their respective areas while the Sangrur Sadar police have seized 48 bottles of ‘theka sharab desi’ from a woman and the Longowal police seized 70 litres of ‘lahan’ from a working still and four bottles of illicit liquor.

The police held one Jagraj Singh with 80 strips of intoxicant pills (Alprazolam) and booked him under Sections 22/61/85 of the NDPS Act.

In another case, a police party from Lehra arrested Shankar with 33 strips of intoxicant pills (Tramadol) and booked him under the NDPS Act. A police party from Sadar police station, Sangrur, seized 48 bottles of ‘theka sharab desi’ from a woman near grain market of Ghabdan village. She was arrested and released on bail as the offence was bailable.

The police seized four bottles of illicit liquor from the house of Mandeep Singh in a field of Ubhawal village. Besides, 70 litres of ‘lahan’ was seized from a still.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur