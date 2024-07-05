 Intruder’s body not accepted by Pakistan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Intruder’s body not accepted by Pakistan

Intruder’s body not accepted by Pakistan

Intruder’s body not accepted by Pakistan


Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, July 4

A Pakistani intruder, who was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the intervening night of July 1 and 2 in the area of the Sadiqi Border Outpost in the Fazilka sector, is yet to be buried. The authorities are yet to finalise the graveyard for his burial.

According to sources, during a flag meeting held between the BSF officials and Pakistani Rangers, the latter reportedly refused to accept his body.

As per official sources, the body was taken to the Jalalabad graveyard but the local authorities there reportedly refused to accommodate on plea that an outsider could not be buried there. It was then taken to Abohar.

When contacted, Fazilka DSP Shubeg Singh said the body had been kept in Abohar and would be buried there after hearing a final word from the BSF. He said as per law, an unidentified body has to be kept for 72 hours before cremation. The body would be buried as per the rituals followed by the religion of the deceased.

The intruder was shot dead by a jawan of 55 Battalion after he entered India’s territory near the Sadiqi border outpost, despite being given a warning by the sentry on duty.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Fazilka #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister

2
Himachal

Heavy rain lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh; 85 roads closed, portion of Chandigarh-Manali highway caves in near Pandoh

3
Jalandhar

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

5
Sports

Maximum City, Maximum Love: Mumbai halts to salute T20 World Cup-winning Indian team's victory parade

6
Punjab

Justice Sheel Nagu appointed Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court amid pending elevation issues

7
Punjab

Sheetal Angural unveils pen drive ‘containing graft evidence’ against AAP MLA, ensures it would reach CM Mann

8
Business

CJI Chandrachud advises SEBI to be cautious as Sensex, Nifty surge

9
India

‘You made wrong…’: Darshan's wife writes to Bengaluru Police Commissioner; says Pavithra Gowda not superstar's spouse

10
Haryana

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Don't Miss

View All
Thousands of crores spent on Buddha Nullah go down the drain
Punjab

Thousands of crores spent on Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah go down the drain

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Top News

Voting closes in UK election; exit poll forecasts bruising defeat for PM Rishi Sunak-led Tories

UK election 2024 results: Rishi Sunak says 'I am sorry'; Opposition set for landslide victory

Labour Party leader Starmer thanks British voters, says peop...

Rahul Gandhi meets families of Hathras stampede victims

Rahul Gandhi meets families of Hathras stampede victims

The Congress leader later visited Hathras where he met the i...

6 arrested for Hathras stampede, ~1L bounty on ‘satsang’ organiser

6 arrested for Hathras stampede, Rs 1L bounty on ‘satsang’ organiser

UP cops say Bhole Baba to be grilled if required, criminal p...

Amritpal Singh to be taken to Delhi for oath-taking as MP; 8-member Punjab Police team to escort jailed 'Waris Punjab De' activist

Amritpal Singh to be taken to Delhi for oath-taking by 8-member Punjab Police team

Singh's lawyer Rajdev Singh Khalsa said he would be taken to...

Cops search ashram, godman still ‘missing’

Cops search ashram, godman Bhole Baba still ‘missing’

All victims identified, bodies handed over to kin: DM


Cities

View All

Sexual harassment: GNDU non-teaching staff, security team refute charges levelled by ex-employee

Sexual harassment: GNDU non-teaching staff, security team refute charges levelled by ex-employee

Residents irked over poor response of PSPCL plaint redressal system

Residents of border villages urged to help admn nail drug peddlers

Punjabi novelist Nanak Singh’s birth anniversary celebrated at Guru Nanak Dev University

Civil Surgeon inspects health centres in district

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Week on, no shopkeeper willing to stay open 24x7

Week on, no shopkeeper in Chandigarh willing to stay open 24x7

Prima facie contempt: High Court on Bar Association chief’s strike call

Council restrains Vikas Malik from acting as Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Assn president

Rs 2.43 cr contract to repair Panchkula CCTV cameras

14 DSPs transferred by Chandigarh Police Dept

No scope for alliance between Congress, AAP for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Delhi Education Minister Atishi orders immediate halt to compulsory teacher transfers amid corruption charges

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

BJP’s Angural stops short of releasing ‘extortion’ proof against CM’s kin, MLA

BJP's Sheetal Angural stops short of releasing ‘extortion’ proof against Punjab CM’s kin, MLA

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Has gangster Daljeet Bhana been freed to target me, wonders Charanjit Channi

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Heavy rain causes waterlogging, residents suffer

Heavy rain causes waterlogging, residents suffer

Traffic violation: 559 vehicles challaned, Rs 94 lakh fine collected

City’s wait for electric buses gets longer

Thousands of crores spent on Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah go down the drain

A fascinating world of insects at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Federation urges minister to not amend Electricity Bill

Federation urges minister to not amend Electricity Bill

Fatehgarh Sahib MP holds public darbar

1 killed, another hurt as car, bike collide in Fatehgarh Sahib