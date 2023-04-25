Involvement of insiders can't be ruled out: SSP

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 24

The police are hopeful of solving the mystery of the loot of Rs 50 lakh by three motorcycle-borne miscreants from the office of a firm at Mandi Gobindgarh.

The incident has created panic among the traders of Asia’s biggest steel town, where a huge amount of cash is circulated daily.

SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said it was not a criminal case and the involvement of insiders could not be ruled out and the police had initiated a manhunt to nab the suspects. Since the police were working on various theories, it would not be appropriate to disclose information at this stage, she said, confirming that the loot amount was indeed Rs 50 lakh as reported earlier.