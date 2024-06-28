Irish envoy calls on Speaker

Chandigarh, June 27
Irish Ambassador to India Kevin Kelly along with his three senior colleagues met Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, on Thursday. During the meeting at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Sandhwan while recognising the age-old relations with Ireland, stressed on cooperation in agriculture, industry, technology and other fields.
While both leaders discussed strengthening mutual cooperation between India and Ireland, the Speaker noted that both countries could benefit from the mutual exchange of knowledge and technology.
Highlighting the state’s investment-friendly environment, the Speaker also urged Kelly to encourage Irish companies to invest in Punjab. Kelly discussed the Ireland-India relationship and appreciated the hardworking spirit of Punjabis. He noted that Ireland has been continuously promoting strong bilateral cooperation with India, which will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
