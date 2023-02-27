Irked over delay in construction of PGI centre, Ferozepur residents take out candle march

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 26

Annoyed over the inordinate delay in setting up of a PGI Satellite Centre, which was sanctioned ten years ago during the fag-end of the UPA-II regime in 2013, hundreds of residents today held a candle march to express their resentment over the same.

Earlier, residents, under the banner of “PGI Sangharsh Committee”, had launched a movement to send thousands of emails to the PMO and Union Health Ministry exhorting them to expedite the work on this project. Another signature campaign was also initiated in which more than 20,000 people had participated to start the construction of this healthcare centre which was scheduled to be inaugurated on January 5 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, due to a blockade on the highway, the PM had to return, and since then, there has been no news regarding the progress of the project.

“We are left with no choice but to initiate a protest,” said Advocate Rohit Arora, adding that it might be just another project for the politicians, but for border residents, it is a necessity for which they have been struggling since long.

The protest march today started from Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk in the city and culminated near Baba Shershah Wali Chowk in the cantonment area.

Rakesh Kumar Babli, President Punjab Gaushala Mahasangh said that the setting up PGI centre was dire need of the day, however it had unfortunately become a victim of political slugfest.

Tenders floated in 2021

The state government had taken almost seven years in providing a suitable chunk of land for the project, which remained mired due to controversies

In September 2021, the request for proposal for the construction of this centre was issued and tenders were floated in the first week of October 2021

The proposal

According to sources, Rs 490 crore will be spent on this satellite centre, which will house 100 indoor beds, including 30 intensive care and high dependency beds

It will also house 10 speciality departments and five other supporting departments, besides minor and major operation theatres

The building is proposed to be constructed using the latest techniques within 39 months once the work takes off. It will be a platinum-rated green hospital

Sources said there was a proposal to set up a school of nursing and a medical college as a part of this project

