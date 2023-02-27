 Irked over delay in construction of PGI centre, Ferozepur residents take out candle march : The Tribune India

Irked over delay in construction of PGI centre, Ferozepur residents take out candle march

Irked over delay in construction of PGI centre, Ferozepur residents take out candle march

Residents carry out a protest march in Ferozepur on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 26

Annoyed over the inordinate delay in setting up of a PGI Satellite Centre, which was sanctioned ten years ago during the fag-end of the UPA-II regime in 2013, hundreds of residents today held a candle march to express their resentment over the same.

Earlier, residents, under the banner of “PGI Sangharsh Committee”, had launched a movement to send thousands of emails to the PMO and Union Health Ministry exhorting them to expedite the work on this project. Another signature campaign was also initiated in which more than 20,000 people had participated to start the construction of this healthcare centre which was scheduled to be inaugurated on January 5 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, due to a blockade on the highway, the PM had to return, and since then, there has been no news regarding the progress of the project.

“We are left with no choice but to initiate a protest,” said Advocate Rohit Arora, adding that it might be just another project for the politicians, but for border residents, it is a necessity for which they have been struggling since long.

The protest march today started from Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk in the city and culminated near Baba Shershah Wali Chowk in the cantonment area.

Rakesh Kumar Babli, President Punjab Gaushala Mahasangh said that the setting up PGI centre was dire need of the day, however it had unfortunately become a victim of political slugfest.

Tenders floated in 2021

  • The state government had taken almost seven years in providing a suitable chunk of land for the project, which remained mired due to controversies
  • In September 2021, the request for proposal for the construction of this centre was issued and tenders were floated in the first week of October 2021

The proposal

  • According to sources, Rs 490 crore will be spent on this satellite centre, which will house 100 indoor beds, including 30 intensive care and high dependency beds
  • It will also house 10 speciality departments and five other supporting departments, besides minor and major operation theatres
  • The building is proposed to be constructed using the latest techniques within 39 months once the work takes off. It will be a platinum-rated green hospital
  • Sources said there was a proposal to set up a school of nursing and a medical college as a part of this project

#Ferozepur #PGI Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Two gangsters accused in Sidhu Moosewala case killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

2
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet Sisodia’s family members after his arrest by CBI

4
Punjab

Khalistan supporters getting funding from Pakistan, other countries: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Nation

From Delhi to Punjab, AAP’s poll plank of corruption haunts party

6
Punjab

Punjab govt to move Supreme Court over convening of Budget Session

7
Trending

Watch: Tourist vehicle turns turtle during jungle safari after angry rhino charges towards it, IFS officer shares spine-chilling video

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s ‘not an Indian’ remark draws BJP’s ire

9
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

10
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are a...

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Navjot Singh, a third-year student of computer engineering a...

Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped Muslim men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report

Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report

The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten a...


Cities

View All

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Woman found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect murder

Gang of bank robbers caught red-handed in Tarn Taran

Gurdwaras' takeover in Haryana: SGPC calls meet to devise strategy

Clear stand on Ram Bagh clubs, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells state, ASI, Amritsar MC

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Chandigarh MC turns blind eye to illegal Mani Majra market

4 ‘highway robbers’ nabbed at Dera Bassi

Truck hits car, Kalka man dies

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across city

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across Jalandhar city

Minister lays stones of projects worth Rs 2.51 cr in grain markets

Jalandhar: Man arrested for sacrilege in Rama Mandi

4th such incident in 3 months; police for round-the-clock vigil

Jalandhar boy beats all odds to win gold in international para athletics

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Ludhiana businessmen raise issues affecting bicycle industry

No govt school in bad condition in Ludhiana: Education Department

Awareness rally against dumping of garbage in Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana

'Illegal' commercial buildings continue to flourish in Ludhiana

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of private firms

Three Nepal natives held for robbery