Irregularities in records, 36 stone crushers sealed

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 31

Mining Department officials have sealed 36 stone crushers in Anandpur Sahib and Nangal after finding irregularities in their records. Illegal mining was also found near 10 of the sealed stone crushers.

Local MLA and Cabinet minister Harjot Bains said the mining in the district was banned during monsoon till September 30. Still there were reports that digging was being done at many places following which the officials were asked to take strict action against the offenders and today the department sealed 36 units.

On August 26, four tippers and three Poclain machines were found involved in illegal mining near two stone crushers at Khera Kalmot. Earlier on August 25 evening, a machine fell into a water pit allegedly when it was being used for illegal mining in the Swan river at Algran village.

A stone crusher owner was also found using fake receipt of royalty which was being used to ferry mining material to Ludhiana. According to the receipt, the material was brought from Himachal Pradesh though it was allegedly dug from Ropar district illegally.

Ropar Mining Department XEN Harshant Kumar said during this month, 12 cases were registered in the district while 14 challans were issued to vehicles found ferrying mining material illegally and Rs 28 lakh was realised as penalty.

He said all stone crusher owners were supposed to submit the record pertaining to the source of material and its sale to the department by first week of every month. Twentysix of the 36 sealed stone crusher owners failed to comply with it, added the XEN.

