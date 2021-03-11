Irrigation Department Superintendent Engineer suspended for ‘illegal mining’

Moga, May 9
Irrigation Department Superintendent Engineer (SE) Rajiv Goel, also Water Resources, Mining and Geology Department incharge of Ferozepur canal division, has been suspended from the service with immediate effect.
The orders issued today read Goel would be stationed at the head office of the water resources department in Chandigarh till further orders.
Although, the cause hasn’t been stated in the orders, an official said there were allegations of illegal mining and a departmental probe would be initiated against him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Special operation group conducts search at grenade attack site in Punjab's Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of senior police offic...
Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre
Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today
Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali
No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot
China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande
Pre-April 2020 status quo must
Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...