Irrigation Department Superintendent Engineer suspended for ‘illegal mining’

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 9

Irrigation Department Superintendent Engineer (SE) Rajiv Goel, also Water Resources, Mining and Geology Department incharge of Ferozepur canal division, has been suspended from the service with immediate effect.

The orders issued today read Goel would be stationed at the head office of the water resources department in Chandigarh till further orders.

Although, the cause hasn’t been stated in the orders, an official said there were allegations of illegal mining and a departmental probe would be initiated against him.

#illegal mining