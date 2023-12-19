Ferozepur: Irrigation Dept SDO attacked

Ferozepur, December 18
Three persons assaulted an SDO posted in the Irrigation Department while he was on the way back from his office this evening.
The victim has been identified ad Rajinder Goel, who is posted as the SDO at Hussainiwala Headworks. Around 5:15 pm, when he came out of his office in the Canal Colony area, he was attacked by three persons, who were carrying sharp-edged weapons and hammer. Goel was severely injured and taken to a hospital by his colleagues.
SI Tarsem Sharma said it had come to the fore that the accused had attacked Goel due to personal enmity.
