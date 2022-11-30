Irrigation scam: Akali leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, former CS Sarvesh Kaushal fail to appear before VB

Chandigarh, November 29
Former Akali minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and former Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal did not appear before the state Vigilance Bureau for questioning today regarding their alleged role in the multi-crore irrigation scam. The Vigilance Bureau had summoned them for questioning today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV
The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV...
6 killed as truck collides with bus in UP
The speeding truck broadsides a Lucknow depot bus
Court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of Nawab Malik in money-laundering case today
Special judge RN Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on...