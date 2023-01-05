Irrigation scam: Ex-Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal summoned by Punjab VB

Chandigarh, January 4
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has summoned former Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal on January 9 for questioning in the alleged irrigation scam.
Kaushal is the third IAS officer called for questioning in the multi-crore scam.
In the scam, crores of rupees from public exchequer were siphoned off.
According to the VB, an accused contractor had claimed in questioning before the VB that he paid bribe to three top IAS officers to clear the project files.
The Vigilance had last week questioned former Irrigation Minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon in the case.
