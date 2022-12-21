Irrigation Scam: Vigilance Bureau questions former IAS officer KBS Sidhu

Chandigarh, December 20
The Vigilance Bureau today questioned former bureaucrat KBS Sidhu regarding the multi-crore irrigation scam for about seven hours today.
The former bureaucrat appeared before the Vigilance Bureau officials today regarding allegations that a contractor, Gurinder Singh, arrested earlier, had bribed several IAS officers for allotting him developmental works and clearing objections or complaints later on.
